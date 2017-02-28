Daniel will be left questioning his future on Coronation Street next week thanks to a couple of surprise bombshells.

First, new girlfriend Sinead will reveal that she's pregnant, then comes news of an academic opportunity that could take him away from Weatherfield.

With Daniel and Sinead in turmoil about what they should do about the baby they're expecting, it isn't long before he's finding a sympathetic ear in nurse Rana.

After Daniel confides about Sinead's pregnancy, Rana advises not to make any rash decisions. Then comes a heart to heart with Peter, who gives Daniel food for thought when he tells him that he regrets not putting his family first over the years.

By the end of the week, Sinead's nearest and dearest will be seen celebrating her birthday. But little do they know that Daniel has received a letter from Oxford University offering a place on an MA course. So will he decide to stay with Sinead or pursue his academic dreams?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below.

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.