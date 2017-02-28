Benedict Cumberbatch will appear on Good Morning Britain on Thursday 2nd March to talk about his forthcoming films.

The actor is expected to discuss Thor: Ragnarok, which will hit cinemas this October and sees him reprise his role as the hero surgeon Doctor Strange alongside Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Chris Hemsworth as Thor.

Cumberbatch’s other upcoming projects include another stint as Strange in Avengers: Infinity War, due out next year, and a BBC adaptation of Ian McEwan’s A Child in Time – which he is set to produce and star in.

He will also star in The Current War as Thomas Edison, inventor of the lightbulb, as well as the Grinch in How the Grinch Stole Christmas.