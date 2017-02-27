Tune into ITV after Broadchurch and instead of your usual bulletins from Tom Bradby’s News at Ten, you’ll be greeted by David Walliams fronting a new entertainment vehicle. Why? Well…

ITV News at Ten has been moved to 10.30pm by The Nightly Show

ITV’s news coverage is still taking place, but half an hour later. In its usual spot lies The Nightly Show, the channel’s new 30-minute entertainment show promising “a mix of topical monologues, studio games, celebrity guests, stand-up and video clips”. And yes, as the name implies, it’ll be shown every weekday evening.

It’s basically hoping to be night-time fun-fest similar to James Corden’s US show Late Late Show, but with a series of revolving hosts. Although David Walliams will be hosting the first five episodes, John Bishop will be presenting week two.

It’s been confirmed that Gordon Ramsay will also front a week of the show, with Jack Whitehall, Sarah Millican, Davina McCall and Mel & Sue rumoured to be in the frame for spots.

How many weeks is The Nightly Show running for?

Eight. ITV have said that the News will move back to 10pm after its 40-episode run, however some in ITN are anxious that it could signal a permanent move for the flagship news programme to a later slot.