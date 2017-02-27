For over 15 years ITV was the home of Prime Suspect's Jane Tennison... and now she's back – in a prequel to the cop drama set almost two decades before the original series began.

Prime Suspect 1973 comes to TV screens in March, with Stefani Martini taking on the role memorably portrayed by Helen Mirren.

What is it about?

The six part prequel series will reveal how Tennison became such a complex and formidable character in the Metropolitan Police.

Set in 1970s Hackney, it will see Tennison start as a WPC on the beat before being thrown into a brutal murder enquiry. Viewers will also meet her family and gain an insight into her personal life before her time as a detective in Prime Suspect.

Is there a trailer?

Who's in the cast?

Sam Reid (Belle, The Riot Club) and Blake Harrison (Dad’s Army, The Inbetweeners) star as Jane’s superiors DCI Len Bradfield and DS Spencer Gibbs, with Alun Armstrong (New Tricks, Little Dorrit), Ruth Sheen (Unforgotten, Inside No.9), Lex Shrapnel (Medici: Masters of Florence) and Jay Taylor (Promise) cast as crime family members Clifford, Renee, John and David Bentley.

Jessica Gunning (Jericho, Fortitude) is fellow WPC Kath Morgan alongside Andrew Brooke (Babylon, Da Vinci’s Demons) as Jane’s senior officer Sergeant Harris.

Nick Sidi (Silent Witness, DCI Banks) and Geraldine Somerville (Silent Witness, New Tricks) will play Jane’s parents, Andrew and Joyce, with Rosie Day (Outlander, Cuffs) as her sister Pam.

Further cast include Joshua Hill (Death in Paradise, Vera) as DC Edwards, Daniel Ezra (Undercover, Prey) as DC Ashton, Tommy McDonnell (Jericho, Glue) as DC Hudson, and Jordan Long (Unforgotten, The Wrong Mans) as DS Paul Lawrence.

What time is episode 1 on?

Prime Suspect 1973 is scheduled to air at 9pm on ITV on Thursday 2nd March.