With the Oscars ceremony wrapping up and La La Land getting its seventh and final award, it looked like an end to a predictable year – until WAIT! Unbelievably, presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway had given the Oscar to the wrong film. Basically the worst possible thing you could do.

There was mass confusion as Moonlight was revealed to be the correct winner, and not just on the stage as Jimmy Kimmel looked somber and assured everybody that this was not a joke or a prank. Viewers were perplexed: WHAT JUST HAPPENED?!

okay look one of you with a tv on needs to tell me what happened because my timeline is just screaming incoherently — Sylvia Morris (@sylvia_a_morris) February 27, 2017

I guess moonlight won...? — Cracker G (@LukeSpencestar) February 27, 2017

WHAT THE HECK JUST HAPPENED! Lol what a night, my gawd!!!! Yay Moonlight, Damn! 😱😱#Oscars — Bri Talks Movies (@britalksmovies) February 27, 2017

Though lots of people were excited for Moonlight, there were also mixed emotions as film fans felt terrible for La La Land. After all, the team had already begun their acceptance speeches.

How do you mistake La La Land with Moonlight?? #Oscars That has to be the worst feeling to have to give your award back — Connie Olivera (@ConnieOliveraa) February 27, 2017

But it's also pretty unfortunate for Moonlight, too.

This is horrible because it sucks for La La Land, but it also takes the moment away from Moonlight #Oscars — Rian Trotter (@RianTrotter) February 27, 2017

Feel so bad for Moonlight though because their moment has been overshadowed by such a stupid mistake #Oscars — sarah (@ACompleteWeirdo) February 27, 2017

Looks like Steve Harvey, who has gone down in awards show history for reading out the wrong result for Miss Universe, now has strong competition...

I CANNOT BELIEVE THAT MOONLIGHT WON BEST PICTURE THIS IS THE WILDEST OSCARS EVER WHERE IS STEVE HARVEY — Ashley Lindsay (@ashleymlindsay) February 27, 2017

IM DYING THEY SAID LA LA LAND WON BUT IT TURNED OUT MOONLIGHT WON THIS IS STEVE HARVEY ALL OVER AGAIN OMG — gracie (@thebaudeIaires) February 27, 2017