The 2017 Oscars will be remembered for La La Land, endless references to Donald Trump and... Nicole Kidman's clapping. Yes, we weren't expecting to write that sentence either.
The Oscar-nominated actress was caught on camera applauding during the ceremony but it turns out she doesn't clap like the rest of us...
And the footage didn't go unnoticed on Twitter:
She reminded us of many things...
And Twitter wasn't sure what to think.
In the end, we were all agreed. Nicole Kidman. Great actress, terrible clapper.