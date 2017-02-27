The 2017 Oscars will be remembered for La La Land, endless references to Donald Trump and... Nicole Kidman's clapping. Yes, we weren't expecting to write that sentence either.

The Oscar-nominated actress was caught on camera applauding during the ceremony but it turns out she doesn't clap like the rest of us...

Nicole Kidman can't clap either why is this happening pic.twitter.com/EJbJ6ePrxl — lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) February 27, 2017

And the footage didn't go unnoticed on Twitter:

Nicole Kidman needs to be plugged in and charged up at night. #Robot pic.twitter.com/r8BAo2ZASb — KFC (@KFCBarstool) February 27, 2017

There is a glitch in the Matrix #Oscars pic.twitter.com/af5zKs7FNV — Colin Jones (@colinjones) February 27, 2017

She reminded us of many things...

Why is Nicole Kidman clapping like a seal? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/h6jLxaJBML — *crying cat face* (@RSYLS) February 27, 2017

Jennifer Aniston's hair looks like Nicole Kidman clapping. pic.twitter.com/Y39GCa96RA — Phil Gentry (@pmgentry) February 27, 2017

Still pretty hung up on this Nicole Kidman clapping thing, working on some theories over here 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ztAP2DNA2a — Said The Whale (@saidthewhale) February 27, 2017

Nicole Kidman clapping like Edward Scissorhands pic.twitter.com/SzSiCiNz5n — Daniel (@_DHearn_) February 27, 2017

And Twitter wasn't sure what to think.

Can we just talk about how Nicole Kidman clapping is the most uncomfortable thing to watch?? pic.twitter.com/dz3i4GlDkX — issa bella 🍯 (@blkbellluh) February 27, 2017

The image of Nicole Kidman clapping with her palms and her fingers facing outward like fins will haunt me for the rest of my life — alyssa (@b_o_b_e_) February 27, 2017

That gif of Nicole Kidman clapping has me over here DYING. #Oscars — Jogelio (@_J0hnJ0hn) February 27, 2017

In the end, we were all agreed. Nicole Kidman. Great actress, terrible clapper.