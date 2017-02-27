It is third time lucky for Viola Davis, who has won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

The Fences star previously picked up a Best Actress nomination for The Help (2011), and a Best Supporting Actress nomination for Doubt (2008), but her role as Rose Lee Maxson has finally won her the award.

Davis triumphed over Naomie Harris for Moonlight, Nicole Kidman for Lion, Octavia Spencer for Hidden Figures and Michelle Williams for Manchester by the Sea.

In an emotional acceptance speech, Davis said: "Thank you to the Academy. There’s one place where all the people with the greatest potential are gathered, and that’s the graveyard. People ask me all the time, what kind of stories do you want to tell, Viola? And I say, exhume those bodies. The stories of the people who dreamed big and never saw those dreams to fruition. People who fell in love and lost."

Referring to the playwright behind Fences, she added: "I became an artist and thank God I did because we are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life. So here’s to August Wilson, who exhumed and exulted the ordinary people."

Davis also paid tribute to her co-star Denzel Washington with a quote from Dead Poets Society: "Oh captain my captain."

The actress was a shoo-in for the prize, having already scooped up a Golden Globe, a SAG Award and a BAFTA for her role.

In Fences, Davis plays a devoted wife and mother who tries to support her son's ambitions in the face of sometimes savage derision from her husband Troy Maxson (Denzel Washington, nominated for Best Actor).

The film is based on the play by August Wilson, and is also up for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.

The 89th Academy Awards took place at a star-studded Hollywood ceremony on Sunday night, with Jimmy Kimmel serving as host for the first time in his career.

See the Oscar winners in full, as they're announced