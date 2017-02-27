After months of gowns, tuxes, speeches and red carpets, the Academy Awards are finally upon us. Tonight the great and the good of Hollywood will walk the red carpet at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre before finding out who has earned those coveted golden statuettes celebrating the best of the last year in film.

With a whopping 14 nominations, the wise money's on La La Land to convert in at least a handful of categories – but can Moonlight steal the limelight? Or will Lion or Hidden Figures land some silverware? The ceremony kicks off at 1:30am UK time and we'll be downing our coffee and updating the winners list below as they're announced. Don't forget to check back...

BEST FILM

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

Fences

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

BEST ACTRESS

Isabelle Huppert - Elle

Ruth Negga - Loving

Natalie Portman - Jackie

Emma Stone - La La Land

Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Viola Davis - Fences

Naomie Harris - Moonlight

Nicole Kidman - Lion

Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams - Manchester By The Sea

BEST ACTOR

Casey Affleck - Manchester By The Sea

Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling - La La Land

Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington - Fences

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali - Moonlight

Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges - Manchester By The Sea

Dev Patel - Lion

Michael Shannon - Nocturnal Animals

BEST DIRECTOR

Denis Villeneuve - Arrival

Mel Gibson - Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle - La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester By The Sea

Barry Jenkins - Moonlight

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Hell or Highwater - Taylor Sheridan

La La Land - Damien Chazelle

The Lobster - Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou

Manchester By The Sea - Kenneth Lonergan

20th Century Women - Mike Mills

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Arrival - Eric Heisserer

Fences - August Wilson

Hidden Figures - Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi

Lion - Luke Davis

Moonlight - Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Fire At Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

OJ, Made in America

13th

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Land of Mine - Denmark

A Man Called Ove - Sweden The Salesman - Iran

Tanna - Australia

Toni Erdmann - Germany

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Ennemis Interieurs

Le Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Audition (The Fools Who Dream) - La La Land

Cant Stop The Feeling - Trolls

City of Stars - La La Land

The Empty Chair - Jim: The James Foley Story

How Far I'll Go - Moana

BEST SOUND EDITING

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

BEST SOUND MIXING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar

La La Land

Passengers

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

The 89th Academy Awards will take place on the 26th February