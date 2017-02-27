After months of gowns, tuxes, speeches and red carpets, the Academy Awards are finally upon us. Tonight the great and the good of Hollywood will walk the red carpet at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre before finding out who has earned those coveted golden statuettes celebrating the best of the last year in film. 

With a whopping 14 nominations, the wise money's on La La Land to convert in at least a handful of categories – but can Moonlight steal the limelight? Or will Lion or Hidden Figures land some silverware? The ceremony kicks off at 1:30am UK time and we'll be downing our coffee and updating the winners list below as they're announced. Don't forget to check back...  

BEST FILM

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
Fences
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea

BEST ACTRESS

Isabelle Huppert - Elle
Ruth Negga - Loving
Natalie Portman - Jackie
Emma Stone - La La Land
Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Viola Davis - Fences
Naomie Harris - Moonlight
Nicole Kidman - Lion
Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams - Manchester By The Sea

BEST ACTOR

Casey Affleck - Manchester By The Sea
Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling - La La Land
Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington - Fences

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali - Moonlight
Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges - Manchester By The Sea
Dev Patel - Lion
Michael Shannon - Nocturnal Animals

BEST DIRECTOR

Denis Villeneuve - Arrival
Mel Gibson - Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle - La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester By The Sea
Barry Jenkins - Moonlight

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Hell or Highwater - Taylor Sheridan
La La Land - Damien Chazelle
The Lobster - Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou
Manchester By The Sea - Kenneth Lonergan
20th Century Women - Mike Mills

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Arrival - Eric Heisserer
Fences - August Wilson
Hidden Figures - Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi
Lion - Luke Davis
Moonlight - Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Fire At Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated 
OJ, Made in America
13th

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe's Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Land of Mine - Denmark
A Man Called Ove - Sweden The Salesman - Iran
Tanna - Australia
Toni Erdmann - Germany

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Ennemis Interieurs
Le Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Audition (The Fools Who Dream) - La La Land
Cant Stop The Feeling - Trolls
City of Stars - La La Land
The Empty Chair - Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I'll Go - Moana

BEST SOUND EDITING

Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully

BEST SOUND MIXING

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar
La La Land
Passengers

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie 
La La Land

The 89th Academy Awards will take place on the 26th February