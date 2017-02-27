It's the biggest night of awards season as the great and the good of Hollywood gather at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre to find out the winners of this year's Academy Award. There's no event in the entertainment calendar quite like it, with the world's film royalty all crammed into one space, and this year brought us plenty of dramatic moments, both on the red carpet and inside the ceremony itself. Read on below for a round up of the best bits...

Lin-Manuel's red carpet tears

The cast of Hamilton managed to reduce Lin-Manuel Miranda to an emotional wreck on the red carpet – and they weren’t even there. His co-stars recorded a special musical medley to celebrate his Oscars nomination for How Far I’ll Go from Moana, which he’ll also duet with the film’s star Auli’I Cravalho during the ceremony (if he’s managed to stop blubbing by then). Miranda was blindsided when E! News’ red carpet host Ryan Seacrest showed him the “amazing” video, complaining: “I hate you for making me cry before the Oscars have even started!”

In anticipation of @Lin_Manuel's #TheOscars nomination and performance, #HamiltonBway cast members created this video to wish him well! pic.twitter.com/gIvvHNqOME — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) February 26, 2017

Best friends

The best thing to come out of Dawson’s Creek? The friendship between Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps. The former had a busy start to the year, finding herself on all sorts of shortlists this awards season – and after inviting her former co-star along as her date to the SAG Awards earlier this year, the actress has extended her plus one to Philipps once again for the Academy Awards. The two arrived on the red carpet together and posed for photographers hand-in-hand, no doubt delighting the cult TV series’ scores of fans.

Jimmy Kimmel roasts Matt Damon

With their long-running 'feud' often grabbing headlines, it comes as no surprise that first-time Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel took the opportunity to get in a dig at his rival Matt Damon whose movie Manchester by the Sea was nominated for Best Film. Having spent days building up to it on his Twitter account...

... Kimmel called out Damon during his opening monologue, telling the audience: "When I first met Matt he was the fat one".

He then went on to commend him for giving the leading role in Manchester by the Sea to Oscar-nominated Casey Affleck, instead of choosing to play it himself. “He could have taken that part for himself but he didn't – he gave that to Casey Affleck. He made a Chinese ponytail movie instead and that movie, The Great Wall, went on to lose 80 million dollars. Smooth move, dumb ass."

Meryl's standing ovation

It was just weeks ago that Meryl Streep's Golden Globes speech prompted the ire of Donald Trump...

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

And Hollywood came out in support of the "over-rated" actress during the Oscars ceremony as host Kimmel drew reference to her very public spat with the US president. Mention of Streep in Kimmel's opening comments drew a spontaneous – and lengthy – round of applause for the Florence Foster Jenkins nominee which prompted Kimmel to encourage a standing ovation. Streep looked embarrassed – we thought it was rather wonderful...

meryl streep sendo aplaudida de pé eu to chorando pic.twitter.com/xBfFhLTHOT — s (@audreyhepiburn) February 27, 2017

Katherine Johnson takes to the stage

Hidden figures has been one of the best-loved films on this year's awards season circuit as Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae depicted African American mathematicians and scientists working at NASA during the Space Race in the 1960s. But as the trio took to the stage to present Best Documentary Feature, they welcomed a very special guest to the stage – Katherine Johnson, whom Henson portrayed in the film. The physicist – who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015 – came on stage in a wheelchair and thanked the audience who were all on their feet in spontaneous applause.

In tears over this #Oscars moment with Katherine Johnson. What an extraordinary woman 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/srNLZBhikc — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) February 27, 2017

It's raining popcorn

It's tough attending an awards ceremony. All that sitting around, waiting to be fed at a swanky after-party. So host Jimmy Kimmel took pity on his A-list audience and arranged for popcorn to be parachuted down from the ceiling for eager celebs to grab some sustenance. Because, you know, just handing it out would be way too simple and far less showy.



"On ne peut pas parler de cinéma sans popcorn et bonbons" 🍿 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ooJpdAXV8f — CANAL+ (@canalplus) February 27, 2017

Check back for more best bits as the ceremony continues.