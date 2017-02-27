It's the biggest night of awards season as the great and the good of Hollywood gather at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre to find out the winners of this year's Academy Awards. There's no event in the entertainment calendar quite like it, with the world's film royalty all crammed into one space, and this year brought us plenty of dramatic moments, both on the red carpet and inside the ceremony itself. Read on below for a round up of the best bits...

1. The Best Picture Oscar goes to...

All talking points from this year's ceremony pale in comparison to the shock twist a the end of the night. When Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway took to the stage to present the last award of the night – the coveted Best Picture – they announced La La Land as the recipient. But as the film's cast and crew gathered on stage to collect their prize, and even began delivering their acceptance speeches, organisers rushed on stage to reveal that it was in fact Moonlight who had won the award. Cue an awkward curfuffle as La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz graciously handed over his statue to Barry Jenkins and the rest of the Moonlight team.

What happened? Well, it appears Beatty and Dunaway were given the wrong envelope which explains the actor's confused expression before he announced the (wrong) winner:

WATCH: The moment Warren Beatty gave what appeared to be a second look while opening the Best Picture envelope. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/SJkQYEu75k — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 27, 2017

Has the Oscars ever ended in such dramatic fashion? Read more on the moment here – and viewers' reaction here.

2. Jimmy Kimmel roasts Matt Damon

With their long-running 'feud' often grabbing headlines, it comes as no surprise that first-time Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel took the opportunity to get in a dig at his rival Matt Damon whose movie Manchester by the Sea was nominated for Best Film. Having spent days building up to it on his Twitter account...

... Kimmel called out Damon during his opening monologue, telling the audience: "When I first met Matt he was the fat one".

He then went on to commend him for giving the leading role in Manchester by the Sea to Oscar-nominated Casey Affleck, instead of choosing to play it himself. “He could have taken that part for himself but he didn't – he gave that to Casey Affleck. He made a Chinese ponytail movie instead and that movie, The Great Wall, went on to lose 80 million dollars. Smooth move, dumb ass."

And Kimmel wasn't done. Later in the ceremony, Damon took to the stage with Ben Affleck to present, only to find his words repeatedly drowned out by the cheeky host in the orchestra pit.

3. #merylsayshi

It was a politically charged night so when, two hours into the ceremony, Donald Trump still hadn't raged on Twitter a worried Jimmy Kimmel decided to take matters into his own hands and strike up a conversation with the president. The Oscars host began by laying out the bait...

...before twisting the knife:

Remember 2014 host Ellen DeGeneres' Oscars selfie? This might just have a shot at breaking her record.

4. Katherine Johnson takes to the stage

Despite heading home empty handed, Hidden Figures has been one of the best-loved films on this year's awards season circuit as Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae depicted African American mathematicians and scientists working at NASA during the Space Race in the 1960s. But as the trio took to the stage to present Best Documentary Feature, they welcomed a very special guest to the stage – Katherine Johnson, whom Henson portrayed in the film. The physicist – who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015 – came up to the mic in a wheelchair and thanked the audience who were all on their feet in spontaneous applause.

In tears over this #Oscars moment with Katherine Johnson. What an extraordinary woman 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/srNLZBhikc — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) February 27, 2017

5. It's raining... popcorn

It's tough attending an awards ceremony. All that sitting around, waiting to be fed at a swanky after-party. So host Jimmy Kimmel took pity on his A-list audience and arranged for popcorn to be parachuted down from the ceiling for eager celebs to grab some sustenance. Because, you know, just handing it out would be way too simple and far less showy.

Candy falling from the sky?! This show is the BEST. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/NdpOt7Qghe — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) February 27, 2017

6. A grand day out

Imagine this: you're on a tour bus, taking in the sights of Los Angeles. You get directed into a mystery location, the doors open, you stroll in and... you're confronted by a theatre packed to the rafters with A-listers attending the Oscars. The random collection of tourists 'pranked' by the show's organisers all got their phones out looking remarkably chilled about the whole thing. If we're honest, it all felt a bit like a set-up.

I'm sure these people from the tour bus waiting outside the door until they are cued to enter have NO IDEA what is going on. #Oscars — Dalton Ross (@DaltonRoss) February 27, 2017

EVERYONE ON THAT TOUR BUS HAS TWITTER AND THEREFORE THIS IS NOT A SURPRISE #Oscars — Ruth Kinane (@ruthiekinane) February 27, 2017

7. Saroo's Simba moment

Our favourite Oscars guest was – without a doubt – Lion star Sunny Pawar. The eight-year-old star of Lion could not have looked more adorable on the red carpet, in his jazzy trainers and bow tie. But once inside the ceremony, he caught the attention of Kimmel and, well, this happened:

Too cute: Jimmy Kimmel and Sunny Pawar recreate 'The Lion King' at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/y7uJqvmEB8 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017

8. Meryl's standing ovation

It was just last month that Meryl Streep's Golden Globes speech provoked the ire of Donald Trump...

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

And Hollywood came out in support of the "over-rated" actress during the Oscars ceremony as host Kimmel drew reference to her very public spat with the US president. Mention of Streep in Kimmel's opening comments drew a spontaneous – and lengthy – round of applause for the Florence Foster Jenkins nominee which prompted the host to encourage a standing ovation. Streep looked embarrassed – we thought it was rather wonderful...

meryl streep sendo aplaudida de pé eu to chorando pic.twitter.com/xBfFhLTHOT — s (@audreyhepiburn) February 27, 2017

9. Mean tweets

One of our favourite segments of Jimmy Kimmel's chat show is his Mean Tweets skit where he gets A-listers to read out hilariously critical social media posts about themselves. Everyone who's anyone has done it so it seemed only natural that the Oscars host would gather together this year's nominees for an Academy Awards special. And it didn't disappoint...

Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Natalie Portman and more star in Mean Tweets: #Oscars edition. pic.twitter.com/5NHHvxuT3D — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017

10. Brotherly love

Many thought Denzel Washington might land his third Oscar but it was Casey Affleck who was named Best Actor for his performance in Manchester by the Sea. The actor had many people to thank during his acceptance speech but he saved our favourite until last, ending his big moment with a nod to his Oscar-winning brother: "Thanks to my mother and my father. And Ben I love you". N'awww.