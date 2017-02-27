It's been an unprecedented 12 months in American politics thanks to the election of Donald Trump, and tonight's Oscars ceremony was – unsurprisingly – politically charged. The winners of this year's Academy Awards couldn't resist taking the opportunity on stage to make reference to the new US president who was sworn into office just over a month ago.

Host Jimmy Kimmel had said ahead of tonight's ceremony that he hoped winners wouldn't come with a "script" prepared for their big moment on stage: "I hope people are selective and that they don’t come in with a script they are planning to read if they win and that people just speak from the heart and spontaneously – and if that’s what want to speak about, great. But you’d just hate to see someone delivering a 'speech,'" he told Uproxx.

Nevertheless, the acting royalty seated inside Los Angeles' Dolby theatre were no doubt prepared for a political evening as this year's winners picked up their prestigious golden statuettes. We've gathered together some of the night's most political moments below, updated as they happen:

Dev Patel

Even before the ceremony kicked off, things got political. Speaking on the red carpet about the foreign Oscars nominees who had been banned from the ceremony, Lion actor Dev Patel told Sky: "We are here and we’re talking about a film that is about unification, so that makes me happy. But my heart does go out to the people who couldn’t be here today."

Syrian cinematographer Khaled Khatib and Iranian film director Asghar Farhadi were both denied entry to the US.

Jimmy Kimmel

As a first-time Oscars host, Jimmy Kimmel was a bit of an unknown quantity – but he launched straight in with some clever digs at President Trump.

After urging viewers to have some honest conversations "not as liberals or conservatives, as Americans," Kimmel turned the spotlight onto Meryl Streep, introducing an actress who "has stood the test of time for her many underrated and uninspiring performances" in a reference to the US president's tweet last month – a response to Streep's speech at the Golden Globes.

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

He added: "Nice dress by the way, is that an Ivanka?"

After predicting that Trump will tweet about the Oscars in capital letters in the course of his early-morning bowel movement tomorrow (likely), Kimmel played on the #OscarSoWhite debate, quipping: "I want to say thank you to President Trump. Remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist? I mean, come on!"

Suicide Squad's Alessandro Bertolazzi

Suicide Squad, against the odds, is now an Oscar-winner, taking home the gong for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. And as he took to the stage, winner Alessandro Bertolazzi – who hails from Italy – made reference to Trump’s anti-immigration policies, dedicating his statuette to “all the immigrants”:

“I’m an immigrant – I come from Italy – and I work around the world. And this is for all the immigrants.”