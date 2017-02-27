Emma Stone has taken home the prize for Best Actress at the Academy Awards 2017.

She was recognised for her role in La La Land, beating tough competition from Meryl Streep, Natalie Portman, Isabelle Huppert and Ruth Negga.

Addressing her fellow nominees, Stone said: "It has been the greatest honour just to stand alongside you, that is the greatest honour of all."

Breathless after her win, she continued: "I realise that a moment like this is a huge confluence of luck and opportunity. I am so grateful to have been involved in this film... Ryan Gosling thank you for making me laugh and for always raising the bar and being a great partner on this crazy adventure."

Raising her Oscar statuette as she talked about her career as an actress, she added: "This guy is a really beautiful symbol to continue on that journey."

In the film, Stone plays a struggling actress who meets a jazz pianist in Los Angeles. It's a role that has won her a string of accolades, including a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Golden Globe and a Bafta.

La La Land has enjoyed phenomenal success this year, praised for bringing the musical genre back into cinemas and scooping a hoard of silverware over the past couple of months.

Ahead of the ceremony, Damian Chazelle's film – which also stars Ryan Gosling – led the nominations with a historic 14 nods, sharing a record with Titanic and All About Eve. Bidding to steal some of the glory were Moonlight with eight nominations and Manchester by the Sea with six.

The 89th Oscars – which mark the climax of awards season – took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and were presented by first-time host Jimmy Kimmel with performances from Justin Timberlake, Sting and John Legend.

As well as the star-studded list of nominees – which also includes Ryan Gosling, Denzel Washington, Nicole Kidman and Mel Gibson – presenters included last year's winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson, Mark Rylance and Alicia Vikander.

