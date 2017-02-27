Casey Affleck has been named Best Actor at the 2017 Academy Awards.

He won the award for his role in Manchester by the Sea, triumphing over Andrew Garfield for Hacksaw Ridge, Denzel Washington for Fences, Ryan Gosling for La La Land and Viggo Mortensen for Captain Fantastic.

In Manchester by the Sea, Affleck plays a Boston janitor who has to care for his dead brother’s son – a career-defining role for the 41-year-old who has already won a Golden Globe and a Bafta for his performance.

The film – which also stars Best Supporting Actor and Actress nominees Lucas Hedges and Michelle Williams – has been widely hailed as a masterful study of grief and redemption.

La La Land led the Oscar nominations ahead of the ceremony with an historic 14 nods, sharing a record with Titanic and All About Eve, followed by Moonlight with eight and Manchester by the Sea with six.

The 89th Oscars – which mark the climax of awards season – took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and were presented by first-time host Jimmy Kimmel with performances from Justin Timberlake, Sting and John Legend.

As well as the star-studded list of nominees – which also includes Emma Stone, Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and Mel Gibson – presenters included last year's winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson, Mark Rylance and Alicia Vikander.

