Hollyoaks fans will tonight discover what Marnie does with her new-found knowledge about Mac and Lisa's secret affair.

Last Friday, E4 viewers saw Marnie overhear Mac and Lisa discussing their torrid trysts in a confessional booth at Nathan's funeral.

Next, a desperate Marnie will be seen trying to tell Ellie and Freddie the truth, but with her history of lying, can she get through to them?

You can watch the scene from tonight's E4 episode below.