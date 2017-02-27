#Robron are to be reunited on this Wednesday's episode of Emmerdale, but will Robert's prison visit only end up causing more misery for Aaron?

You can get a sneak peek of the upcoming scene right here as Robert goes to see his husband behind bars, only to find the meeting tough as the two of them struggle to hide their true emotions.

Aaron wants to keep his relationship under wraps for fear of reprisals, but will an intimate moment between them be spotted by top dog Jason?

You can watch the scene from Wednesday's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all this week's drama on Emmerdale.

