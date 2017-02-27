It seems Twitter users are very talented at hurling insults at Oscar nominated actors – so with Jimmy Kimmel hosting the Oscars this year, that of course meant a special edition of Mean Tweets.

"Emma Stone looks like a crack whore in every role she plays," says the Best Actress nominee, while the Hamilton creator chuckles at "Lin-Manuel Miranda looks like he's getting 1996 NBC sitcom with his haircut."

Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Natalie Portman and more star in Mean Tweets: #Oscars edition. pic.twitter.com/5NHHvxuT3D — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017

"Samuel L Jackson has resting fart face" is another highlight, with the actor grinning: "Yes I do."

"Are we all just ignoring the fact that Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones have the same face?" wonders @peterpatootie – leaving Jones very unimpressed compared to Redmayne, who is delighted by his insult: "Dear Eddie Redmayne I hate your stinkin guts you make me vomit you're the scum between my toes."

Creatively, one Twitter user reckons Miles Teller seems like the type of guy “who would request Gangnam Style at a wedding where he doesn’t know either the bride or groom.”

Ouch...