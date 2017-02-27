Is the long arm of the law about to catch up with Aunt Babe? Well, Mick Carter is certainly hopeful in tonight's EastEnders when he reveals that a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

As fans know, the Carters face a hefty £20,000 fine for breaching licensing laws, but with Babe having left town, it didn't look likely that she'd be coughing up any time soon.

But could all that be about to change? Speaking recently about the possibility of Babe resurfacing, a show spokesperson said:

"Prior to living in The Vic, Aunt Babe was seen coming and going from The Square with her own life away from Walford. She will still very much be in the wings and could well continue to cause aggro for the Carter family."

But - this time - it looks like she might be facing aggro of her own!

You can watch the scene from tonight's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all this week's drama on EastEnders.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.