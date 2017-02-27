Michelle's fightback will begin tonight on Coronation Street following her shock discovery that Steve is the father of Leanne's baby.

This evening's double bill will see Michelle hatch a plan to get revenge and it's not long before Steve, Liz and the rest of the Rovers regulars find out what she has in mind.

Michelle will be seen calling round to the pub with Johnny, Kate and her solicitor Ben in tow. Wasting no time, she tells a shock Steve that she wants a divorce - plus half of everything he owns!

How will Steve react to Michelle's demands?

You can watch the scene from tonight's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all this week's drama on Coronation Street.

