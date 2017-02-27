Mystery already surrounds the history of Coronation Street newcomer Shona - but fans can expect tantalising new clues to be offered up in tonight's double bill.

Scenes to be shown this evening find Gail discovering that her purse is missing from her handbag. She immediately accuses Shona of stealing it and David backs her up.

In this sneak peek scene, Roy then returns to the cafe to find Gail and Shona in a stand-off. Shona grudgingly opens her own handbag - but deftly hides a photo of small boy in her pocket without anyone seeing.

But who is the child? And why is Shona so emotional about the photograph?

You can watch the scene from tonight's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all this week's drama on Coronation Street.

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.