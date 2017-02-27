Michelle Connor (Kym Marsh) comes out fighting again in tonight's Coronation Street - with poor Eva Price (Catherine Tyldesley) now on the receiving end of her wrath.

With Michelle having already given Leanne a bloody nose last Friday after finding out that Steve is the father of her baby, she'll now set her sights on another member of the family.

Yes, Leanne's sister Eva might just regret speaking up after Michelle makes the rash move of locking Steve and Liz out of the Rovers.

Determined to ruin Steve, Michelle holds a lock-in and dishes out free drinks to the punters. When Eva tries to stop her, she sees red and tells her to leave - but when Eva refuses a fight breaks out and Michelle drags a screaming Eva out of the pub by her hair!

Says Catherine Tyldesley of tonight's shock showdown: “It was brilliant - I've wanted Eva to have a scrap for ages. I think Eva would do quite well in a proper fight as she's feisty, but she's taken a bit by surprise by Michelle.

"When I told my husband Tom that I had a cat fight coming up with Kym Marsh his words were ‘Salford vs Wigan!“

