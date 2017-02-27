Caprice Bourret has quit The Jump 2017.

The entrepreneur and model has withdrawn from the Channel 4 series after being struck down by a mystery illness.

This weekend’s episode of the Channel 4 reality show saw presenter Davina McCall revealing that Caprice was “not very well”.

“Please get well soon Caprice and we’re all thinking of you,” she added.

However, it wasn’t said whether she had permanently left the show or was just too ill to compete in the ski cross.

Now a spokesperson for Channel 4 has told RadioTimes.com that Caprice has actually “withdrawn from the competition” completely due to illness.

Plenty of well-wishers tweeted Caprice during the show on Sunday night to wish her well, to which she replied with strings of emojis. She hasn’t elaborated further on her health or why she left the competition.

She is the latest celebrity to have to withdraw from the show after cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins had to quit when he injured his ankle.

Former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews was also ruled out of a ski cross race at the weekend when he injured his shoulder in a fall. During training, he had dislocated his other shoulder.

Meanwhile, Vogue Williams had to pull out of the programme before it even began following a knee injury.

Who's been injured in The Jump 2017?