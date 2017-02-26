In every single Blind Audition, coaches will.i.am, Gavin Rossdale, Sir Tom Jones and Jennifer Hudson never seem to change their outfits.

Over two months of auditions, not one top or trouser has been changed (although we’re hoping the same can’t be said for their underpants).

But why? Well, the eight episodes of Blind Auditions are shot over the course of a week, but during filming the producers don’t know which singers are going to end up in which episodes after the editing process.

This means that all of the coaches need to wear the same clothes day in day out for continuity reasons, so that they’re not chopping in and out of multiple looks over the course of one programme.

They've always done this during the Blind Auditions on the show, even back when The Voice UK was on the BBC.

So there you have it. You just have to feel sorry for Jennifer, though. That dress does not look comfortable…