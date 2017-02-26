The Jump 2017 contestants: Kadeena Cox

Age: 27

Famous for: Being quite rich, appearing on Made in Chelsea, and being asked to leave I'm A Celebrity early last year for taking steroids.

Biography:

Spencer Matthews, otherwise known as Spenny on Made in Chelsea, made his name on the Channel 4 structured reality show with his insatiable thirst for the ladies and his very tight leather jackets.

Matthews is no stranger to talent shows, having spent a few days in the jungle before he was sent home for taking "steroid-based medication", and he was also on the Channel 5 show The Bachelor where he undertook the arduous task of choosing between 24 women.

Here's a video of Spenny talking about the I'm a Celeb incident...

The Eton-educated star and best mate of Jamie Laing will not be the first member of the SW Massive to take on the slopes of The Jump, following in the footsteps of Louise Thompson and Mark-Francis Vandelli.

At least Spenny looks the part – wonder if he's worried about his skintight ski suit...