The Jump 2017 contestants: Kadeena Cox

Age: 25

Twitter: @kad_c

Famous, why? Winning two golds for GB at the Rio 2016 Paralympics – in cycling and sprinting!

Paralympic star Kadeena Cox has had a rough build-up to her time on Channel 4's The Jump. First UK Sport suspended her funding after hearing she was participating. They said that "due to the nature of the activities on the show", they would not be funding her until she could prove her fitness.

Kadeena hit back, saying on Twitter that living with Multiple Sclerosis has made her feel she is "living life as a ticking time bomb", and that she wanted to make the most of her chance to appear on the show.

B4 judging my decisions ppl should imagine living life as a ticking time bomb. MS has changed my outlook on life, so I'm gonna enjoy skiing⛷ pic.twitter.com/OigVsi8l8g — kadeena cox (@kad_c) January 4, 2017

Then when she travelled out to film the show in Austria, her wheelchair worth £15,000 was seriously damaged in transit.

Furious is an understatement😡got off @easyJet flight n my @_CarbonBlack chair is wrecked! The wheels aren't stable 2 push on, breaks broke pic.twitter.com/yqBS4vnJMT — Kadeena Cox MBE (@kad_c) January 29, 2017

Here's hoping the Paralympic star has more luck on the slopes, where she will be competing with fellow sporting legends including Sir Bradley Wiggins, Jason Robinson and Robbie Fowler.