Who is Jason Robinson? The Jump 2017 contestant profile Meet the former England rugby player and World Cup winner taking on Channel 4's snowy reality challenge ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Radio Times staff Sunday 26 February 2017 at 6:06PM The Jump 2017 contestants: Jason Robinson Age: 42 Famous, why? Former England rugby star and World Cup winner Twitter: @Jason15Robinson Jason Robinson joins an illustrious line-up of rugby stars-turned-wannabe skiers – remember Mike Tindall trying his best not to smash his face into the slope in 2015? Still, the World Cup winner has clearly been swotting up on his skiing with fellow ex-sportsman Robbie Fowler. Me and @Robbie9Fowler need all the help we can get!! ⛷💨 😳@warrensmithski @Channel4 #Thejump2017 pic.twitter.com/ppBh9eux6v — Jason Robinson OBE (@Jason15Robinson) January 13, 2017 The rugby star from Leeds started out in rugby league, before switching to rugby union to become a key part of England's incredible 2003 World Cup-winning squad, scoring a try in the final (below). Nicknamed 'Billy Whizz' after a character in The Beano, can the sports star prove as much of a whizz on the piste as on the pitch? continue reading