Call the Midwife reached emotional heights tonight as it dealt with not only the Cuban Missile Crisis – but also the taboo subject of female genital circumcision.

It was introduced into the storyline with Valerie treating a pregnant Somali woman who had undergone FGM.

Viewers have applauded the drama for dealing with the issue with “sensitivity”, and have praised the BBC for not being afraid to talk about FGM and raising awareness of the issue.

Jeez wife and kids watching #callthemidwife a bold and brave move to tackle FGM. — iain (@HeathenmofoIain) February 26, 2017

Wow #CallTheMidwife is on fire tonight. Beautiful handling of sensitive issues of mental health and #FGM — Laila Kielland (@LailaK76) February 26, 2017

This episode is raising fantastic awareness so sensitively of #FGM #CallTheMidwife bravo @BBC — Rachael Stray (@Rachael_Stray) February 26, 2017

Bravo BBC 1 for brilliant sensitive and harrowing #callthemidwife tackling #FGM. — Madeleine Hallward (@MHallward) February 26, 2017

Well done to #callthemidwife for raising awareness of #FGM in such a sensitive & dignified way. Time to end this horrendous practice #endFGM — Ivy (@Ivy142814) February 26, 2017

No subject is off-limits on @CallTheMidwife1 it's just so good! So important to educate on issues like FGM well done #callthemidwife — natasha m (@nrem511) February 26, 2017

Remember when #CallTheMidwife was just cosy Sunday evening television & now it's become real ground-breaking drama. Great handling of #FGM . — Rosh (@roshbeth) February 26, 2017

This program does more good in one episode than politicians do in 10 years. FGM #callthemidwife — Jonathan White (@Jon_fromWales) February 26, 2017