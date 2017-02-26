England round off the third weekend of Six Nations 2017 action this Sunday 26th February with a home tie against winless Italy.

Eddie Jones's side are still unbeaten in the tournament, coming off the back of wins against France and Wales. This weekend they will be aiming not just to win, but to claim a bonus point against the Italians after they suffered a heavy defeat against Ireland.

The match will be live on ITV.

What time is England v Italy on TV?

Coverage for the match starts at 2pm on ITV live from Twickenham. Kick-off is at 3pm.

