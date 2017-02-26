Meryl Streep has hit out at Karl Lagerfeld in a bitter row over her Oscars dress.

Chanel's creative director told an industry publication that he'd started work on a dress for the Oscar-nominated actress to wear to Sunday's Academy Awards – but said Streep had rejected his offering, instead choosing a different designer who was willing to pay her.

But Streep has since hit out at this version of events, saying Lagerfeld "lied" and "defamed" her with his comments.

The Florence Foster Jenkins nominee has released a statement in response to the story on fashion website WWD, in which Lagerfeld says he was contacted by the actress' representative who cancelled the job.

He claims he was told: "Don't continue the dress. We found somebody who will pay us," and adds: "A genius actress, but cheapness also, no?"

Streep is never one to shy away from speaking her mind (if anyone is going to lay into President Donald Trump at the Oscars, surely it will be her?) so she has come out guns blazing.

Though Lagerfeld has since said he "misunderstood that Ms Streep may have chosen another designer due to remuneration", the actress hit back: "I do not take this lightly, and Mr Lagerfeld's generic 'statement' of regret for this 'controversy' was not an apology."

Talking about the story itself, she added: "He lied, they printed the lie, and I am still waiting."

Streep will be celebrating her 20th appearance on the Oscars shortlist, competing this year with Emma Stone, Isabelle Huppert, Ruth Negga and Natalie Portman for the title of Best Actress. Brilliantly, she responded to her nomination with a gif of herself dancing.

Ahead of the red carpet event, she said Lagerfeld "defamed me, my stylist and the illustrious designer whose dress I chose to wear, in an important industry publication."

Her statement added: "The story was picked up globally, and continues, globally, to overwhelm my appearance at the Oscars, on the occasion of my record-breaking 20th nomination, and to eclipse this honour in the eyes of the media, my colleagues and the audience."