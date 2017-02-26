Years in Den: 10

Age: 57

Estimated net worth: £40 million (as of 2008)

Number of animals: one cat, three dogs, five horses, eleven chickens, four ducks and three geese

Key business areas: Leisure and retail, with expertise in marketing and branding

Business portfolio includes: luxury 'made in Britain' site The Merchant Fox, woollen cloth manufacturers Fox Brothers, recipe sharing website MyDish.co.uk, online antique valuations Value My Stuff, and solar electricity business EWS Solar Power

Den style: No-nonsense negotiator

Best quote: “I can’t stand bullshit”

Total invested in the Den: £3,366,000