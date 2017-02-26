For weeks now, The Voice coaches have been wearing exactly the same outfits and sporting exactly the same looks for every Blind Audition. Clearly, as the ITV show enters the Battle Rounds, Gavin Rossdale thought it was time for a change. A BIG change...



Right at the end of a clip from the upcoming episode this Saturday on ITV, the camera cuts to coach Gavin sitting in his chair, with a very new, very different, very blonde hair-do.

Here's what Gavin used to look like...

...and here's what he looks like now.

Gosh.

As RadioTimes.com explained here, all four coaches have had to wear the same outfits throughout the Blind Auditions, as producers didn't know what order the acts were going to be shown in.

Now, though, Gavin, Sir Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson and will.i.am can branch out a bit, as The Voice UK has moved on to the next stage of the competition: the Battle Rounds.

This perhaps explains Gavin's hair-raising decision to change up his style. At least we noticed Gavin!

Check out the clip below, and tune in to The Voice UK this Saturday 25th February at 8:30pm on ITV to marvel further at Gav's new do.