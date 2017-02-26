Breaking a longstanding tradition, US President Donald Trump will not be attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, a scholarship benefit for gifted students in college journalism programmes that usually sees the President and their administration light-heartedly “roasted” by comedians.

“I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year,” Trump said on his twitter account. “Please wish everyone well and have a great evening!”

The event began in 1921 and has been attended by every sitting President at least once in their term (Barack Obama went every year during his tenure in the White House). The last President who skipped the dinner was Ronald Reagan in 1981, when he was recuperating from an assassination attempt, but he still delivered some remarks by telephone.

In other words, it’s pretty unusual for a President not to attend the event – but some celebrities and comedy fans have come up with a novel solution to the situation, suggesting that actor Alec Baldwin attend to deliver his now-regular Saturday Night Live impression of Trump instead.

The White House Correspondents' Association should invite @AlecBaldwin (as Trump) in his place. #WHCD — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) February 25, 2017

Oh pleeeeeez Alec Baldwin go as trump at Correspondents Dinner!!!! — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) February 25, 2017

Hey @whca, since @realDonaldTrump has announced that he's not attending, it only makes sense that @AlecBaldwin deliver the keynote. #WHCA — April (@ReignOfApril) February 25, 2017

Methinks Alec Baldwin should replace Donald Trump. It wouldn't make any difference #WhiteHouseCorrespondentsDinner 🤔😄ha-ha! pic.twitter.com/WdF5teJ4VL — Yetunde (@OpenVirtualSTEM) February 26, 2017

If @AlecBaldwin fills in for @realDonaldTrump at the Correspondents dinner, a bit of karmic balance might be restored to the universe. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 26, 2017

Dear White House Correspondents Association: Please ask Alec Baldwin to stand in for Donald Trump at your annual dinner. Thank you. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 26, 2017

Since Trump is not attending the White House Correspondents dinner, Alec Baldwin should go in his place.



Please give us this one! 😇😂#WHCD pic.twitter.com/xdSTpwBOtR — Woke Muslima Latina (@WokeMuslima) February 25, 2017

Email from a viewer: "PLEASE, please, have Alec Baldwin invited to the White House Correspondents dinner since Trump is not going..." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 25, 2017

As of yet there’s no response from Baldwin to this idea, but we definitely wouldn’t rule it out. If the last year has taught us anything, it’s that ANYTHING is possible in the world of politics.