Michelle Connor is going to turn to admirer Robert Preston in this week’s Coronation Street following her discovery that husband Steve is the father of Leanne's baby.

Michelle was left raging on Friday after Steve blurted out to a packed Bistro that he and Leanne had a one-night stand which resulted in baby Oliver being born. Heartbroken Michelle then punched Leanne in the face before collapsing in tears in the ginnel behind the Rovers.

But Corrie fans should be braced for more drama in the week ahead as Michelle demands a divorce from Steve before barricading herself in the Rovers - locking Steve and Liz out on the cobbles.

And as these brand-new images show, Robert Preston is the person Michelle turns to in her hour of need when he turns up at Maria’s flat where Michelle is staying.

The pair bond over shots of tequila and she is soon smiling again. Viewers already know that Robert harbours feelings for Michelle and she also tried to kiss him after Ruairi’s death, so is this the start of something? And has Steve lost her for good?

Simon Gregson said recently of how his character would react should he discover what's going on: "He would be devastated - he loves Michelle to bits and the thought of anyone else touching her would drive him wild."

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below.

