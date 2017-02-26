The first episode of alternative history drama SS-GB has been criticised by viewers over its sound quality, with many complaining that lead character Douglas Archer (Sam Riley) and several of his colleagues were difficult to understand.

Such criticisms have previously been levelled at series like Jamaica Inn and most recently Tom Hardy’s Taboo, with viewers taking to Twitter to express their displeasure over the 1941-set thriller (which imagines a world where the Nazis won World War Two, based on Len Deighton’s novel) and its supposedly muffled audio.

#ssgb Subtitle department should have kept it up for all the dialogue. Head melted trying to understand this. — Paula Nolan (@PaulaStrand) February 19, 2017

Wish Sam Riley would drop the husky voice ffs, me and @MikeSpikeInker have got the subtitles on #SSGB — Jenny Johnson (@JennyCardiff3) February 19, 2017

Why is the lead character in #ssgb talking like that?! It's a horrendous "mysterious croaky voice" — ross kerr (@rosskerr1984) February 19, 2017

When you have no idea what's going on cos mumbling... #SSGB pic.twitter.com/MYUu5sDwsd — Emily Haynes (@Heinzy94) February 19, 2017

FFS, clearly a lot of work has gone into #SSGB but it's ruined by the mumbling . I think this is the worst since Jamaica Inn. — Victoria Isherwood (@VicIsherwood) February 19, 2017

That's it. Enough mumbling. special Forces Ultimate He'll Week here I come #SSGB — Jeff Pickthall (@jeffpickthall) February 19, 2017

Oh God. Gruff-mumbling is spreading from Taboo in to other BBC dramas. #SSGB — Craig (@CraigD92) February 19, 2017

Another drama where mumbling and sotto voce order of the day #SSGB 🙄 — Carole Bowe (@Cazlar123) February 19, 2017

"Listen very carefully I shall mumble this only once!" #SSGB — Phil...... ⚒ (@pipjcee) February 19, 2017

Was 1940's Britain comprised entirely of mumblers? #ssgb — Andy Davies (@deadbatdavies) February 19, 2017

Sam Riley, the hoarse whisperer #ssgb — MrPaulRobinson (@MrPaulRobinson) February 19, 2017

'Emergency throat lozenge for Mr Archer' #ssgb — Catherine Esbester (@gingerfig) February 19, 2017

Could someone give Archer and some of his chums a lozenge? Those sore throats make it jolly tricky to hear what they are mumbling. #SSGB — Andrew Wilson (@Redsixmix) February 19, 2017

Giving up on #SSGB - can't understand a word of it! — 🌱Anna (@youcantB_cereus) February 19, 2017

Sam Riley makes Tom Hardy sound like Olivier #mumbling #SSGB — Victoria Isherwood (@VicIsherwood) February 19, 2017

Sorry @BBC you've been turned off. Sorry I mean murmur murmur murmur #SSGB — david olding (@olding80) February 19, 2017

Why is Sam Riley playing Archer of the Yard with a voice like Patty and Selma? #ssgb — joemeaney (@joemeaneyproof) February 19, 2017

Still, not everyone thought there was a problem for the audio, with some enjoying Sam Riley’s raspy voice and others suggesting solutions for those who claimed not to hear the dialogue.

So far, loving that gristly voice on #SSGB — Jacob Langford (@jacoblangford98) February 19, 2017

I have heard every word perfectly ...not sure what the fuss is about #ssgb — victoria (@VicsterLS) February 19, 2017

I could watch Sam Riley be all hoarse voice and moody style for a long time. #ssgb — Hannah Swithinbank (@hannahswiv) February 19, 2017

Stop moaning about mumbling and turn up the sound #Simples 😂😂😂 #SSGB — Shaheen Ashraf (@topgooner100) February 19, 2017

A lot of people on here complaining about the sound. #SSGB. You're either deaf or too busy fiddling with twitter and not paying attention. — Jason Merritt (@StonebridgePM) February 19, 2017

Still, it’s not quite the auspicious start the BBC will have wanted for their star new drama, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see a few sound engineers working frantically to make next week’s episode a little more audible.

And if there’s any more concrete response from the corporation, well – we’re all ears.

SS-GB continues on BBC1 on Sundays at 9.00pm