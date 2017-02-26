The biggest night in film also happens to be the biggest night in fashion as Hollywood's royalty show off their dresses and strut in their tuxes.

Here's what everyone wore, and what they looked like on the red carpet at the Oscars...

Emma Stone

La La Land's Emma Stone was in golden Givenchy, complete with embroidery and layers of fringe. Regal - or over-fussy?

Jessica Biel (and Justin Timberlake)

Who needs an Oscar when your wife is dressed as one? Justin Timberlake was proud to show off his wife Jessica Biel, who arrived in a form-fitting golden gown.

Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst wore a black Christian Dior couture dress with plenty of volume, cut high at the front to show off her Christian Lacriox heels. Classic style... plus it has POCKETS. Practical!

Janelle Monae

The pop star and actress channelled Elizabeth I with this massive black dress. Hopefully she has several seats reserved at the ceremony - or we feel very sorry for whoever sits next to her…

Dev Patel

The Lion star brought his mother Anita all the way to LA, and she seems to be enjoying the red carpet experience very much. Good job Dev.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

This was the absolute cutest. John Legend will be performing later in the evening, but with Chrissy at his side he seems pretty chilled about it.

Andrew Garfield

What a wink.

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji actually stole the show in this deep-blue velvet dress. Everyone else can go home now.

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss' simple white dress came with an added collar...

Auli'i Cravalho

The Moana star wore a stunning gown ahead of her performance with Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Riz Ahmed

Riz Ahmed can really rock a bow tie.

Emma Roberts

Opinions may be divided on this one, but we are a fan.

Michelle Williams

...But who wore it better?

Dakota Johnson

There is so much going on with this gown. Not much of it is good.