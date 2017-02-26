Sixteen year old “songbird” Sarah Morgan could soon be swapping her job at a kebab shop for a full-time music career after she wowed both the coaches and the audience with her rendition of Ella Henderson’s Missing on The Voice UK on Saturday night.

Gavin Rossdale turned first for Sarah, with Tom Jones following suit at the last minute. Sarah eventually chose to join Gavin’s team after he cheekily stressed their shared Scottish roots and told her he had been “waiting for someone like you”.

“You’re a songbird, you’re a songbird,” said Gavin. “I turned around because you just took me away and you’re everything I’ve been waiting for to add to my team... you have potential forever.

“The world is your oyster with that voice. I have no-one like you [on my team] and I was waiting for someone like you.”

Astounded to discover how young Sarah was, the coaches asked how she was able to convey so much emotion in her performance, and were moved by the story of her tough childhood, which saw Sarah taken away from her parents and moved from one foster home to another until she finally came to stay full-time with the grandparents who have since supported her.

Jennifer Hudson in particular said she empathised with Sarah’s struggles with adversity, and her use of music as an escape, telling her “I definitely connected to that, I understand you now.”

The Voice continues on Saturdays at 8pm on ITV