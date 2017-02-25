Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is back and even bigger and better than ever.

Don’t believe us? Just read about what’s coming up in the 14th series of the hit ITV show.

What time is Saturday Night Takeaway on TV?

The first episode kicks off at 7pm on Saturday 25th February on ITV.

What is The Missing Crown Jewels?

Following the pair’s immensely popular sketch Who Shot Simon Cowell? last series, they are now back in another recurring skit.

“The idea is basically since we've got our OBEs, we get taken into a room and we're told by Joanna Lumley that we're now part of a secret organisation called The Honoured,” explains Ant. “And whoever's got an honour from the Queen has to do secret things, and one of them is look after the Crown Jewels for the night.”

Inevitably it doesn’t take long before Ant & Dec have lost them. Cue a celeb-packed caper…

Who’s guest starring in The Missing Crown Jewels?

Joanna Lumley and Emilia Fox alongside Dame Shirley Bassey, Michael Sheen, William Roache and Alan Titchmarsh. There’ll be plenty more stars announced in due course, no doubt…

Who is getting pranked on Saturday Night Takeaway this series?

Not everyone has been announced, but so far Ant and Dec have revealed that Jamie Olivier, Dermot O’Leary and Robbie Williams with wife Ayda Field succumb to the Ant & Dec treatment. Jamie gets pranked at one of his restaurants, while Demot and Robbie offer themselves up to ‘Get Me Out of Ear’.

Where is Ashley Roberts on Saturday Night Takeaway? And why is Scarlett Moffat on the show?

The former Pussycat Doll has stood aside this series and will no longer be involved with the show. However, last year’s I’m a Celebrity winner Scarlett Moffatt is stepping into the breach and we’re promised that she will be reaching “new heights” in her show debut.

She’ll also be hosting ‘Best Seats in the House’, where viewers across the country can win VIP seats in the studio by finding one of four secret sofas hidden around the UK.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a bit nervous,” said Moffatt. “But the excitement is overpowering the nerves. I just want to enjoy every minute of it. If I go wrong, hopefully me and the audience can all laugh along together.”

What is coming back to Saturday Night Takeaway?

Well Win the Ads is back (no Takeaway would be complete without it) as well as Little Ant and Dec and Stephen Mulhern with Ant vs Dec.

The End of Show Show is also making a return, with Jennifer Hudson singing a classic alongside Ant and Dec on the first episode and Michelle Keegan is going to be the first Guest Announcer.

But there are some new features to look forward to as well.

What is new on Saturday Night Takeaway?

In ‘Make ‘Em Laugh’, Ant and Dec will do their best to try and make other double acts laugh – and if they laugh, they lose. Up first will be Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. Will they be able to keep their cool faced with props, costumes and their imaginations? Probably not.

There will also be a “British television first” when a bunch of lucky viewers will be taken to a glamorous location for the final episode that is even bigger and better than the cruise ship moored in Barcelona last series.

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is on ITV on Saturday February 25 at 7pm.