In case you weren’t aware, yesterday was Twin Peaks day, aka the day when Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) first arrived in David Lynch’s original Twin Peaks series to investigate the shocking murder of homecoming queen Laura Palmer -24th February.

And now, with only a few months to go until we see the story continue in sequel Twin Peaks: The Return, Sky Atlantic have marked the occasion by releasing two new posters of Cooper and the deceased Palmer (Sheryl Lee) for the new series, just over 25 years on from their last appearance.

The posters can either be enjoyed in image form (above) or video form (below), so please take your pick.

Moving posters with music? Almost surreal enough to fit in with the log lady et al.

Twin Peaks airs Monday 22 May 2am on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV, the same time as the US premiere and repeats Tuesday 23 May 9pm