Irish fly-half Johnny Sexton returns from injury as Ireland look to follow up their big win in Italy by overcoming France in Dublin.

In 2016 France managed to beat Ireland by a single point in a bruising encounter in the rain; Sexton was taken off injured just before France scored the winning try to win 10-9. Can he settle the score this time round?

The match comes immediately after the first tie of the weekend, Scotland v Wales. Watch the game live on ITV this Saturday 25 February.

What time is Ireland v France live on TV?

Match coverage starts at 4.15pm on ITV. Kick-off is at 4.50pm.

