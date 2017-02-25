Five to Five have been crowned the winners of Let It Shine 2017, beating runners up Nightfall and Drive.

It was AJ, Curtis, Nick, Sario and Yazdan's star that shined - meaning the five boys are set to appear in Gary Barlow's new Take That musical.

Five to Five won the public vote with their performances of You Can't Stop the Beat from Hairspray and Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus, and were very tearful on winning.

It was a tense final between the last three in a show that saw Robbie Williams reunite with his old Take That band members to perform The Flood.