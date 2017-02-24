What time is it on?

The filthy, funny Catastrophe is back for a third series, starting on Channel 4 on Tuesday 28th February at 10pm.

What’s happening?

Series two ended on the cliffhanger of Sharon (Sharon Horgan) getting drunk and shagging a stranger – before her husband Rob (Rob Delaney) discovered a receipt for her morning after pill. When we last saw him he was sitting in his living room with his wife and young son open-mouthed.

The first episode of series three kicks off at that exact moment...

In this series we can expect the pair to go through some pretty rough times (while maintaining peak comedy, of course).

Rob is struggling with his state of unemployment and a possible return to the bottle. And Sharon is consumed by guilt as she faces up to what she has done – but finds herself promoted at her teaching job.

We’ll also be seeing more hysteria from Sharon’s highly-strung friend Fran (Ashley Kensen), who is now separated from her Scottish husband Chris (Mark Bonnar).

Is it still good?

We certainly think so, sharp and scabrous as ever. Read our series preview here.

Will Carrie Fisher be in it?

The sixth (and final) episode of the new series will also see a return for Carrie Fisher's Mia, Rob's difficult mother, in what promises to be a "chunkier" role according to Horgan and in what Channel 4 describe as a "highly emotional" episode.