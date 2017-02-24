A new trailer for the revamped version of the, er, already-revamped Top Gear is here, giving us our first proper look at newly-promoted lead presenters Rory Reid and Chris Harris alongside Matt LeBlanc.

As far as the trailer goes it's Top Gear, with the footage showing off a mix of crazy stunts, backstage banter and puerile humour (“My nob’s come off!” yells Reid at one point – referring to his gearstick).

Of course, it remains to be seen exactly how the revised line-up will play in a full episode, but so far the signs seem pretty good. After all, where can you go wrong with a series that includes a James Bond-style chase, what looks like car-based Pac-Man and an enormous rocket blasting off right in front of you?

Gentlemen, start your engines...

Top Gear will return to BBC2 on Sunday 5th March