Beloved British presenting duo Ant and Dec must always been known as Ant and Dec, so when The One Show messed with that golden rule and mixed them up last night there was uproar.

The I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! hosts were in the studio with Matt Baker and Angela Scanlon to talk about the return of Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend, when the powers that be at the BBC risked a split in the space-time continuum by messing with the natural order of things.

Sure, the pair were sat in the correct formation on the sofa, with Ant on the viewer's left and Dec on the viewer's right...

But when the show cut away to an Ant and Dec sofa challenge they'd set up outside, Dec's sofa was on the viewer's left and Ant's on the viewers right.

The one show is putting Ant and Dec THE WRONG WAY ROUND pic.twitter.com/0u8cW8thJj — Nick Sturgess (@Nick_JS) February 23, 2017

People were NOT happy.

Oh dear #theoneshow you got Ant & Decs sofas the wrong way round #SaturdayNightTakeaway — Jayne wakefieldsmith (@Jaynewakefield1) February 23, 2017

@BBCTheOneShow You can't put the pics of the Ant and Dec's sofas the wrong way round, it has to be Ant then Dec. @antanddec — susie21 (@susie21) February 23, 2017

How could The One Show mess with a universal truth like the correct placement of Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly?

Anybody else confusedd that #TheOneShow 's Sofa Watch has it as Dec and Ant, not Ant and Dec? — Connor Ruse (@GooseRuse) February 23, 2017

@BBCTheOneShow it's still the wrong way round!!!! It's Ant and Dec not Dec and Ant!!! Sort the sofas out!!! — Carol Howard (@MRSCH1971) February 23, 2017

It's not the first time the pair have been spotted in such an unnatural state either.

Here's hoping we won't see it happen again on Saturday night,

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway kicks off on ITV on Saturday 25th February at 7pm