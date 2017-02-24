Baz Luhrmann’s hip-hop history The Get Down has released a first look at its second series, including details of when it’ll return to Netflix and exactly what we can expect from the new run of episodes in a short 15-second trailer.

According to the trailer, The Get Down part two will be available to stream on 7th April, with the action shifting a year to 1978 as the story of hip-hop’s birth rumbles on.

The trailer was accompanied with a new series synopsis, which lays out what we can expect from the new episodes:

The sweeping upheaval of late 70s New York City finds an as-yet-unnamed new pop cultural force striking a new beat in the Bronx, while disco still reigns supreme. Our young lovers Books and Mylene are caught in the swirl of a looming cultural revolution destined to change everything about their world – but they have this moment to make their mark. Amidst the backdrop of a bankrupt New York City, ruthless gangsters and money-hungry record label bosses, they discover it’s only their creativity and love that will carry them through -- and that they’ll sacrifice everything for their music, and each other.

Sounds like it’s time to face the music.

The Get Down will return to Netflix on the 7th April