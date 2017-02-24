Netflix gears up to release two of its biggest shows of the year this March. First up it's Marvel's Iron Fist, the final piece of the jigsaw following Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage.

Later in the month comes 13 Reasons Why, an adaptation of the bestselling YA novel brought to the small screen by Selena Gomez.

Find out more about all the major film and TV shows released on Netflix this March.

Wednesday 1st March

Captain Phillips | Director Paul Greengrass pulls no punches with this true-life tale, which sees Tom Hanks step into the shoes of Richard Phillips, the captain of a US cargo ship hijacked by Somali pirates in 2009

Groundhog Day | Bill Murray gives one of the best performances of his career as Phil Connors, the weatherman with attitude, trapped in a day he will remember for the rest of his life because, unless he can find some answers, it will be the rest of his life.

Friday 3 March

Greenleaf | Airing in the US on Oprah Winfrey's cable channel OWN, this series set in a 'megachurch' in Memphis, and follows the machinations of the charismatic Bishop James Greenleaf and his fraught family.

Tuesday 7 March

Amy Schumer: The Leather Special Live stand-up from Emmy Award winner Amy Schumer, filmed at Denver’s Bellco Theater.

Thursday 9 March

127 Hours | The wince-inducing true-life film from director Danny Boyle stars James Franco as a trekker who gets pinned by his arm beneath a boulder in the middle of a national park. Six days later, he realises he must resort to desperate measures.

Friday 10 March

Love season 2 | The second series of the un-romantic romantic comedy from creators Judd Apatow, Lesley Arfin and Paul Rust. The first season was, uhh, hard to love, but with one run under its belt the stars could have settled in to their stride.

Burning Sands | Based on the controversial US fraternity initiation rituals known as 'hazing', this film looks at exactly how far freshmen will go to be 'accepted'.

Tuesday 14 March

Angry Indian Goddesses | Described as "India's first buddy female pic" – a bold claim in Bollywood – this Hindi comedy drama follows Freida (Sarah-Jane Dias), a fashion photographer who announces to her friends that she's getting married.

Wednesday 15 March

The Nice Guys | Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe star in this US crime caper. Good buddy movie fun.

Notes on Blindness | The life and voice at the centre of this thought-provoking film is that of John Hull, an Australian academic theologian living in the UK who went blind in 1980, and died, aged 80, in 2015. Determined to make sense of his experience, he started an audio diary on an old-school cassette recorder, and those musings - some mundane, some funny, and some deeply profound - play out here with Dan Renton Skinner as Hull, and Simone Kirby his wife Marilyn.

Friday 17 March

Marvel's Iron Fist | It's time to meet the final superhero in Marvel's ambitious Netflix series. Billionaire Danny Rand (Finn Jones) returns to New York City after being missing for years, fighting crime with his ability to summon the "awesome power of the fiery Iron Fist". Golly.

Samurai Gourmet | "A retired man’s tales of adventure in twelve episodes". While on an afternoon walk, retired Takeshi Kasumi discovers the joys of day time drinking and the realisation that he is now free to eat and drink what he wants, when he wants.

Julie's Greenroom | Sound of Music star Julie Andrews joins forces with the Jim Henson Company for a new children's educational TV series.

Friday 24 March

Grace and Frankie | The third season of Netflix's original comedy starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

Friday 31 March

13 Reasons Why | Based on the best-selling books by Jay Asher. A teenage boy comes home from school to find a box on his doorstep. Inside are cassette tapes from Hannah Baker, a girl in his class who had committed suicide two weeks before. Exec produced by Selena Gomez.

The Discovery | One year after the existence of the afterlife is scientifically verified, millions around the world have ended their own lives in order to “get there". Sci-fi romance (no, really) starring Rooney Mara, Riley Keough and Robert Redford.