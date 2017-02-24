Who are they?

Stephen Webb, 44, and Chris Steed, 39.

Are they a couple?

Many people know them as Gogglebox’s “gay couple” but Chris and Stephen Webb were only romantic partners for the first series and are now just great friends, who both happen to love a night in front of the telly with a curry.

Where do they live and what do they do?

Stephen lives in West Sussex, where he is one half of LustigandWebb Hairdressing, while Chris, also a hairdresser, is based in Brighton where the pair meet up for their Gogglebox sessions. You may also know them from... that phone ad with Kevin Bacon.

Stay up to date on Twitter

Find Chris at @ChrissySteed – where you’ll quickly discover he’s a real animal lover (who sadly lost his cat Ginge recently) – and Stephen at @Stephenwebb71, which also features a not insignificant number of pictures of cute dogs. It will also become clear just what good friends Chris and Stephen are as they regularly pop up in both Twitter feeds doing dinner, drinks and supporting good causes together.

Just to let everyone know my beautiful boy Ginge passed away today, he will be forever missed :-( pic.twitter.com/GNDHwr1hCz — Chris#Gogglebox (@ChrissySteed) July 31, 2015

Having pre clubbing dinner and drinks with @Stephenwebb71 at the fabulous @FitzwilliamBEL what a fantastic place! pic.twitter.com/7zzfAVMJSp — Chris#Gogglebox (@ChrissySteed) July 29, 2015

What’s their Gogglebox style?

Expect laughter, singing, swearing, barbed comments and a great line in deadpan put-downs, especially from Stephen, aimed at Chris – basically, everything you would expect from two former partners who know each other inside out and are now the best of friends. Sartorially speaking: an immaculately trimmed beard for Chris, tattoos, shorts and often slippers. They are on the sofa, after all.

And their best quotes...

Watching Alan Carr's guest Courtney Love:

Stephen: “She looks like a cross between Madonna, Cher and…”

Chris: “And Bo Selecta.”

Stephen: “She should team up with Pete Burns. They could be the new Cheeky Girls.”

Watching The Man with the 10-Stone Testicle:

Stephen: "Ew, I'll never be able to eat a faggot again, will you?"

Watching Torvill and Dean perform to Ravel’s Boléro in the Dancing on Ice finale:

Chris: “There’s not much else they can do now, is there?”

Stephen: “They can skate down to the dole office tomorrow morning.”

