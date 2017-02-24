Matthew Broderick has joined the second series of real-crime anthology series American Crime Story, which is following up season one’s account of the trial of OJ Simpson with a story based around 2005’s Hurricane Katrina.

According to Variety Broderick will play Michael Brown, the former head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), who was widely criticised for his agency’s slow response to the crisis when the hurricane hit the Gulf Coast in August 2005.

The category 5 storm’s final death toll reached 1,836, with the lack of preparation and ineffective recovery effort becoming a long-running criticism of President George W Bush’s administration and leading Brown to resign from his position. The greatest damage took place in the state of Louisiana, with New Orleans hit particularly hard.

Broderick, best known for roles in films like Ferris Bueller's Day Off and his stage work, will be joining the already-announced Annette Bening (who will play Lousiana Governer Kathleen Bianco), and other cast member yet to be announced.

However, it’s expected that some of the cast from American Crime Story’s first run will be back t play new real-life figures.

Katrina: American Crime Story will air in 2018