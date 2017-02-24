Hang on - has Neville Longbottom infiltrated Beauty and the Beast?

It seems Emma Watson has brought a touch of Harry Potter to the Disney live-action remake. In this clip from the opening musical number, Watson dances and sings her way through town on her way to return her copy of Romeo and Juliet.

But on her way she bumps into Monsieur Jean - a deviation from the original animated version - and asks him if he's forgotten something.

"I believe I have. The problem is, I can't remember what!" he replies.

That's almost a word-for-word quote from Neville Longbottom's line in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, when Hermione Granger (that is, Watson again!) spots his Remembrall and tells him: "I've read about those. When the smoke turns red, it means you've forgotten something."

"The only problem is I can't remember what I've forgotten," says the absent-minded Neville.

Beauty and the Beast will be released in the UK on 17th March 2017