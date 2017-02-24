The Guest ★★★★

9.00-11.05pm Film Four

Leaving hit TV show Downton Abbey while he was hot, Dan Stevens seems to have timed it brilliantly. He hung up heir- presumptive Matthew Crawley’s wing collar after season three and reinvented himself, moving to New York, doing Broadway and picking an indie home-invasion thriller to relaunch his brand. The Guest is a low-budget shocker from director-on-the-rise Adam Wingard (You’re Next, Blair Witch), and sees Stevens turn up on the doorstep of the Peterson family, buff, tanned and sensitive, claiming to be the pal of their son killed in Afghanistan. He insinuates himself into their lives, notably bullied younger son Luke (Brendan Meyer), whom he arms. We know there’s something wrong, but Stevens’s magnetism is powerful and gets us through to the schlocky dénouement. Currently in X-Men TV spin-off Legion, he’s in cinemas in March as the star of the live-action Beauty and the Beast. He’s unstoppable.

For more of today’s free-to-air films, see our TV listings

Order your copy of the Radio Times Guide to Films 2017





