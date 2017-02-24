Emmerdale fans are up in arms about Aaron's incarceration and are calling for his release.

Last night's episodes of the ITV soap saw Aaron receive a 12-month sentence for his assault on Kasim Sabet - the result being that he's already facing pressure behind bars.

Having witnessed an openly gay inmate getting bullied, Aaron is currently torn about whether to be frank about his own sexuality or lie in order to avoid similar treatment.

With producer Iain MacLeod promising "a dark and disturbing" next chapter for Aaron, it seems that Aaron's sentencing will only be the beginning of the drama.

As for how viewers reacted to current events - well, let's just say that they were quick to voice their displeasure to RadioTimes.com on Facebook last night:

However, it seems that life for Aaron is only going to get worse before it gets better. Next week, Aaron panics that a moment of intimacy with Robert during a visit will be spotted and used against him.

And there’s further trouble ahead when Jason learns Aaron’s father was Gordon Livesy, who was jailed for sexually abusing his son and killed himself in prison...

