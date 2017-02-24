Laurel has been left feeling rejected in tonight's Emmerdale after Ashley appeared to be getting involved with another woman.

While on a visit to the care home where Ashley is now living, Laurel discovered that Ashley had grown close to fellow resident Maggie, who is also suffering with dementia.

Despite an employee telling Laurel that - in Ashley's world - perception of time as well as short and medium term memory can be distorted, she couldn't help but feel that her husband had moved on very quickly.

Later scenes saw Ashley fleetingly remember who Laurel was, but her happiness proved to be short lived when he once again turned to Maggie for support.

Tonight's cliffhanger then saw Laurel admit to Marlon that, if this was going to be the state of affairs, then she wasn't sure she could bring herself to visit Ashley again!

Next week's episodes of Emmerdale will see Marlon continue to offer his support to a lonely Laurel. But when he puts a friendly arm around her, she gets the wrong idea and swoops in for a kiss – just as Ashley’s dad Sandy walks in!

Will Sandy be able to keep what he's witnessed to himself?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.

